Emma Willis shares rare photo of all three of her children – and they are growing up fast! The doting mum is notoriously private when it comes to her family life

Emma Willis rarely shares photos of her family life on social media, but couldn’t resist posting a sweet picture of all three of her children to mark her youngest daughter Trixie Grace's second birthday. The proud mum shared a candid snapshot of the birthday girl and her older siblings, Ace, six, and Isabelle, eight, kneeling over a tasty looking Peppa Pig cake, which had been made especially for Trixie. Emma wrote besides the sweet picture: "Moments before the pigs were annihilated... Happy Birthday little Trixie Grace, melting hearts since 2016. Cake went down a treat @meeshs_cakes."

Emma Willis shares three children with husband Matt

The Voice UK presenter shares her children with husband Matt, and has previously credited being a mum for helping her gain confidence. Talking to Cosmopolitan, Emma said: "When you've had kids it gives you confidence – you think, 'I'm a mum. I'm not scared. If I can raise a human being, I can do this.'" Ensuring that they make time for just the two of them, Emma and Matt – who have been married since 2008 – often enjoy spontaneous date nights. Last month, they enjoyed a night off from parenting duties to go and see The Streets perform in London. Documenting their time on Instagram, Emma shared a video of Matt letting his hair down as he showed off his dance moves at the gig. "Now that, was a grrreat date night…" the star captioned the footage.

Emma is notoriously private when it comes to her family life

Matt, meanwhile, previously revealed to HELLO! that he managed to make Emma cry following his sweet romantic gesture on her birthday last year. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

