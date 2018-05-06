Peter Andre's daughter Amelia is all grown up as she learns to ride a bike – see the sweet video The Mysterious Girl singer is a doting dad to four children

Peter Andre was one proud dad as his youngest daughter Amelia, four, learnt how to ride a bike for the very first time. Capturing the sweet moment on camera, Peter shared a video on Instagram showing Amelia riding up the road, "This is Amelia on the first day on her bike. She had never ridden a bike before. She is so sweet." Amelia – who was dressed in a blue and white striped dress teamed with a red polka dot helmet - seemed just as pleased with her achievement, and was sweetly heard telling her dad to send the video to her school teacher, Mrs Brewin.

Peter Andre's daughter is growing up fast!

Doting dad Peter shares Amelia and son Theo, one, with wife Emily MacDonagh. Emily is keen for their two children to stay out of the spotlight, so Peter makes sure that their faces are always covered when he posts photographs of them in order to protect their privacy. However, he regularly shares snippets of hi family life with his fans on social media and in interviews. Most recently, Peter revealed that Amelia had impressed him with her photographic memory. Chatting to New! magazine about his daughter, he said: "She's unbelievable. She doesn't forget a thing! When we read her a story, the next time we read it, she'll know it word for word. She has a photographic memory and can remember anything. I've never known anything like it!"

Send it to Mrs Brewin A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on May 6, 2018 at 4:07am PDT

Amelia was keen for her teacher to see her achievement

Peter also shares older children Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with ex-wife, Loose Women panellist Katie Price. Both Junior and Princess have grown up in the limelight and have made several TV appearances over the years, including starring in both their parents' reality TV shows, while Princess appeared alongside Peter on ITV game show Big Star Little Star. Junior and Princess split their time between Katie and Peter's homes, and recently Peter proudly opened up about the close relationship his children share – particularly Princess and Amelia, who he said are inseparable. Sharing a snap of the pair playing on a trampoline together, he wrote: "Amelia won't let Bista out of her sight. Sharing her bed as we speak. Too cute."

