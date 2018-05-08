Kirsten Dunst welcomes first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons This is the first child for the Fargo co-stars

Huge congratulations to Kirsten Dunst and her fiancé Jesse Plemons! The couple have welcomed their first child together, according to a new report. A source told People that the Fargo co-stars are proud parents to a "healthy baby boy", adding that "everyone is doing great." The arrival of their baby comes just three months after the 36-year-old actress confirmed her pregnancy in the Fall 2018 Rodarte lookbook, titled Women Who Inspire Us.

The actress is engaged to actor Jesse Plemons

Kirsten and Jesse met on the set of Fargo in 2016, with the actress announcing that she was engaged to her co-star in January last year, just seven months after they went public with their romance. Last year, Kirsten revealed she was ready to become a mother. "I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born," she told Marie Claire. "I love her so much. That love is just like… you can't experience that unless you have a kid." She added: "I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where’s Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

Kirsten recently revealed that her wedding dress would be made by the brand she used to announce her pregnancy. Chatting on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kirsten gushed about the prospect of getting married: "If you find the right person, it's amazing". The pair originally met while playing husband and wife on Fargo, and Kirsten opened up about his proposal on The Tonight Show, she said: "I was a little sick when [he proposed], which was funny. But that's good. Sickness and in health, you know… I was in sweats."

