Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has announced that his fiancée Emma Rhys-Jones has given birth to their third child, a baby boy. Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the footballer shared a picture of his new bundle of joy, alongside the touching caption: "We are delighted to welcome a baby boy into our family this morning. Axel Charles Bale 08.05.18." The cute photo sees the adorable newborn fast asleep, whilst wearing a white babygrow decorated with several black stars.

Friends and fans of the couple were quick to post congratulatory messages, with Ronan Keating tweeting: "Congrats you guys." Football star Bartosz Białkowski wrote: "Congrats to both of you." One follower remarked: "Many congratulations to you and your family Gazza." A fourth post read: "Congratulations Gareth! God bless your little angel! I hope he grows up to be just like his dad!" Another fan added: "Congratulations to you both, another Welsh star in the making."

Gareth, 28, and Emma, 26, have been together since secondary school, and got engaged in 2016. They are already proud parents to two daughters, Alba Violet, who was born in October 2012, and Nava Valentine, who was born in March 2016. In a previous interview, Gareth revealed that the trademark heart-shaped sign he makes with his hands after scoring goals was meant as a message to his partner. He said: "My girlfriend asked what I would do if I scored. I told her I would make the heart sign.

The star also told WalesOnline about how he loves to spend time with his family, saying: "I don't go out, so I don't get attention from girls." The sportsman added: "They're not going to have posters of me on their walls. I know people of my age like to go clubbing but it doesn't interest me that much. I just like chilling indoors, watching DVDs or going for a meal with the family."

