Alex Jones has posted a very candid photo on Instagram, showing herself lying in bed at the hospital, cradling her then-newborn son Ted. The One Show presenter uploaded the throwback snap on Instagram in honour of National Midwife Day, and took the time to thank her own midwives who helped her through childbirth.

"On #nationalmidwifeday I'm remembering mine," Alex wrote. "A huge thank you to all the midwives who cared for me pre and post birth at the Queen Charlotte hospital in London. You soothed me when I was properly scared, made me laugh out loud when things were getting super tough... (I’m looking at you 9cm) and reassured me about EVERYTHING before and after, making me as mentally prepared as I could be for this incredible journey into motherhood.

Alex welcomed son Ted in January 2017

"That night, when I met Teddy was the best of my life and a huge part of that was down to 2 incredible women who we are so lucky to have as part of our NHS army. #midwivesrock."

Alex, 41, welcomed her son with her husband Charlie Thomson in January 2017. The TV star and author, who has just released her own parenting book, admitted that she struggled with postpartum after the birth of her son. She wrote in her book: "After having Teddy, I knew it was going to be bad, but nothing quite prepares you for just how exhausted and sore you feel just as you're about to embark on a lifelong marathon. How long did it take you to feel normal again? In all seriousness, it took me the best part of a year to really feel like myself again... even my bone shape had changed and nobody tells you about that."

The presenter shares her son with husband Charlie Thomson

During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Alex also spoke about the struggle to breastfeed. "There was so much pressure when I was trying to breastfeed, all you want to do is keep this little human alive," she said. "There is too much pressure on women to breastfeed, it was so painful. I'd be in tears, and nobody tells you that beforehand. In the end Charlie went out and got a bottle of formula, and said, 'You're trying your best but we need to feed Ted.' And in the end it did get better."

