Strictly's Brendan Cole shares rare photo of baby son Dante The former Strictly Come Dancing star shares Dante and five-year-old daughter Aurelia with wife Zoe Hobbs

Brendan Cole has been sharing a number of gorgeous family photos from the Bank Holiday weekend on social media this week, most recently delighting fans after posting a rare photo of his two-month-old baby son Dante. The adorable photo, which was uploaded on Instagram, showed Dante relaxing in his pram while being pushed around by Zoe at Nether Winchendon House, the venue Brendan and wife Zoe Hobbs got married in 2010. "Another gorgeous pic from yesterday. @thezoec and the boy!" the former Strictly Come Dancing star captured the sweet image. Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one writing: "Beautiful couple and beautiful children," while another said: "Aww lovely pic."

Baby Dante enjoyed a day out with his family

Baby Dante was born on 13 March, and days later his doting mum shared the first photograph of their baby boy on Instagram, which pictured his tiny legs and feet. "Two little sets of ducky feet. Bandy legs just like his daddy!" Zoe wrote. She continued: "Thanks for all your kind comments on the arrival of our baby boy. We're all super in love with him especially big sister Aurélia who can't bear to let him out of her sight. He came right when I asked him to on Daddy's day off. The power of the mind and the universe is good like that #newbaby #babyboy #babynews#familyoffour #lifeisgood #tiredmummy#babybubble #tinydancer."

RELATED: Brendan Cole posts defiant snap with wife Zoe after night out with singer

Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs are also parents to five-year-old daughter Aurelia

Brendan and Zoe are also proud parents to daughter Aurelia, five, who was born on Christmas Day in 2012. Shortly before Dante's arrival, Brendan spoke to HELLO! about Aurelia's understanding of becoming a big sister. The professional dancer said: "Of Aurelia having a new baby brother, Brendan said: "She understands. It's one of the best moments I've had in a long time. Telling her that she's going to have a little brother or sister. It's pretty special." Zoe added: "I think just being able to see the two of them together, it's going to be amazing. You can't really prepare for that but I think it'll be wonderful."

RELATED: Brendan Cole has a VERY surprising new job following Strictly axe