﻿
jordan banjo girlfriend baby

Diversity's Jordan Banjo and girlfriend Naomi welcome first child: see photo

Wonderful news for the Diversity family!

Sharnaz Shahid

Congratulations to Diversity star Jordan Banjo! The TV star and his girlfriend Naomi Courts have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Cassius. Taking to his Instagram page, the 25-year-old dancer shared a picture of his new bundle of joy heading home from hospital. "Myself and @naomiella21 haven't shared this straight away because we wanted to take some time to appreciate and enjoy the beautiful moment that we had as a family," he wrote in the caption. "But on the 07.05.2018 at 12.29am our beautiful son was born!"

jordan-banjo-baby-instagram

Diversity star Jordan Banjo has welcomed a son

He added: "Words cannot describe the feeling of seeing your future come into this world. I'm so proud of mum & baby, both are doing absolutely amazing and @naomiella21 you are a super woman. If I didn't know it before, I do now, I am the luckiest man there is. Welcome to the world Cassius Ashley Banjo." In another picture, shared by Naomi, showed Jordan sharing a precious moment after Cassius arrived home with the family.

MORE: Jordan Banjo's girlfriend Naomi pines for Diversity star

Loading the player...

Fans immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages, with one saying: "Congratulations both, here's to the next chapter of your life as parents." Another wrote: "Congratulations Jordan. I'm so happy for you both, such an incredible start to a new wonderful chapter in your life." A third post read: "Congratulations on the birth of your perfect baby son Cassius. Welcome to the world." Another follower added: "Congratulations Jordan and Naomi a baby banjo in the house maybe he will be a dancer." Jordan is best known for winning Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with dance troop Diversity - alongside his older brother Ashley Banjo - before going on to star in 2010 film StreetDance 3D. He also appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2016.

Diversity's Perri Kiely doesn't look like this anymore! Star shocks fans with ripped physique

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment