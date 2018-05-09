Diversity's Jordan Banjo and girlfriend Naomi welcome first child: see photo Wonderful news for the Diversity family!

Congratulations to Diversity star Jordan Banjo! The TV star and his girlfriend Naomi Courts have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Cassius. Taking to his Instagram page, the 25-year-old dancer shared a picture of his new bundle of joy heading home from hospital. "Myself and @naomiella21 haven't shared this straight away because we wanted to take some time to appreciate and enjoy the beautiful moment that we had as a family," he wrote in the caption. "But on the 07.05.2018 at 12.29am our beautiful son was born!"

He added: "Words cannot describe the feeling of seeing your future come into this world. I'm so proud of mum & baby, both are doing absolutely amazing and @naomiella21 you are a super woman. If I didn't know it before, I do now, I am the luckiest man there is. Welcome to the world Cassius Ashley Banjo." In another picture, shared by Naomi, showed Jordan sharing a precious moment after Cassius arrived home with the family.

Fans immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages, with one saying: "Congratulations both, here's to the next chapter of your life as parents." Another wrote: "Congratulations Jordan. I'm so happy for you both, such an incredible start to a new wonderful chapter in your life." A third post read: "Congratulations on the birth of your perfect baby son Cassius. Welcome to the world." Another follower added: "Congratulations Jordan and Naomi a baby banjo in the house maybe he will be a dancer." Jordan is best known for winning Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with dance troop Diversity - alongside his older brother Ashley Banjo - before going on to star in 2010 film StreetDance 3D. He also appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2016.

