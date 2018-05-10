Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel welcome their first child together This is the first child for the couple!

Congratulations are in order for Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel! The couple, who married last year, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Hart. According to People, their son was born on Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The couple have paid tribute to Evan's grandfather with their choice of name. They released a statement, which read: "Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time." Miranda, 35, is already a doting mother to seven-year-old son Flynn, whom she shares with her ex-husband, British actor Orlando Bloom.

Evan and Miranda have welcomed a son

The Australian beauty and her second husband, 27-year-old billionaire Snapchat founder Evan, revealed their baby news in November, with a statement that read: "Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family." Miranda and Evan tied the knot in the backyard of their home in Brentwood, California, in front of 45 guests in May 2017. The Victoria's Secret Angel looked breathtaking in a demure Dior Haute Couture wedding gown, created for her by Dior's first-ever female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Prior to their wedding, Miranda opened up about her first son's relationship with Evan. Explaining how she took time to introduce them to each other, she told The EDIT: "[Orlando and I decided] that we had to know the person for six months and feel good about them. Evan met Flynn, so yeah, things are going well. Orlando thinks he's great. We're just a modern family now!" Speaking about her low-key romance with Evan, she added: "He's 25, but he acts like he's 50. He's not out partying. He goes to work in Venice [Beach]. He comes home. We don't go out. We'd rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early."

