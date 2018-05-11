Flashback Friday: Sharon Osbourne introduces baby granddaughter Pearl Baby Pearl featured on the cover of HELLO! magazine in May 2012

To mark our 30th birthday this year, we have been taking a look back at some of HELLO!'s most memorable covers. In 2012, we were exclusively invited into the Osbourne family home after Sharon and Ozzy's son Jack and his then fiancée Lisa Stelly became parents for the first time with the arrival of their daughter Pearl.

Relaxing on the sofa at his parents' stunning ranch in Hidden Hills, California, Jack was in a reflective mood. "I still can't believe I'm a dad," the then 26-year-old son of British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, TV star and music manager Sharon, said. "I never knew it was possible to feel this much love for anything." His actress and model fiancée Lisa Stelly, 25, said: "Jack's the one who knows how to soothe her. He has a calming effect on both me and the baby." The angelic infant arrived on 24 April 2012, weighing 8lb 6oz.

Baby Pearl was born in April 2012

The pregnancy took the young couple by surprise – they'd only been dating for three months when they learnt they were to become parents. Speaking candidly, Jack admitted: "I told Lisa I needed a week to sort my head out." The shock soon turned to delight, however, and the couple announced their engagement last September. As they cooed over their newborn, Lisa said: "She has my lips and Jack's nose."

New grandmother Sharon couldn't contain her joy. "I am beside myself," she said. "I was present at the birth. As a grandmother, to be able to say, 'I saw you being born, I was there…' It was completely magical." Meanwhile, Sharon's husband Ozzy and daughter Kelly were pacing the halls outside. "Ozzy kept texting me asking, 'Is she here yet? Is she here yet?' He was like one of those annoying kids in the back of the car on a long journey." Laughing, she added: "I've got a great picture of Ozzy and Kelly, both with their ears to the delivery room door."

