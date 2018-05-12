Sam Faiers shares gorgeous six month baby selfie, is still co-sleeping with Rosie

Sam Faiers shared the sweetest photograph to celebrate daughter Rosie's six-month birthday - and revealed she's still sharing a bed with her baby daughter, rather than her husband Paul Knightley. Sharing the sweet pic of herself and her little girl snuggled up together via Instagram Stories, the confident mother revealed she and baby Rosie have no intention of stopping cuddling up together. "Six months old today," she captioned the sweet sleepy photo. "Slept next to Mummy every single day," she added followed by a heart emoji. "My Rosie."

Baby Rosie is six months old

Sam admitted earlier this year that she and husband Paul never share a bed together - but they're perfectly happy with things that way. Talking to Lorraine Kelly, the former TOWIE star revealed, "We are [sleeping separately], yeah. Anything for sleep, we're like, right let's do it. I co-sleep with Rosie and Paul sleeps with baby Paul. But we're all getting sleep in our house – there was a story that I've kicked Paul out of bed for three years. That's not entirely true. But as long as it takes until the kids are both sleeping through the night, well Paul is, but Rosie, then we'll be alright."

While baby Rosie spends her nights snuggled up with mum Sam, another photo shared early on Saturday morning revealed that she's also quite happy snuggling up with her daddy too! The second adorable snap posted to Instagram Stories showed Paul and his little girl snuggled up on a white duvet, happily watching the Saturday morning football.

Little Rosie seems to be a football fan

Rosie came into the world in November. Sam didn’treveal her daughter's nameuntil almost a month after giving birth,causing fans to eagerly take to social media to guess what the little girl had been called. However, the reality TV star was in no hurry and responded to name speculation simply, saying: "There is no secret, we just haven't named her yet."

She finally announced the news on Instagram, with an accompanying snap of her daughter sat upright on a chair. Fans flocked to have their say on the big reveal, with a large amount of followers praising their choice. One wrote: "Best name ever!" whist another commented: "I love the name!"