Kirsten Dunst has given her baby boy the most adorable name The Spider-Man actress welcomed her son last week

The adorable name of Kirsten Dunst's newborn son has been revealed – and we love it! The Spider-Man actress welcomed her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons last week and according to The Blast, the baby's name is listed as Ennis Howard Plemons on the birth certificate. The official document also shows that baby Ennis was born at 8:16am on Thursday 3 May at Providence St. John's in Santa Monica, California.

Kirsten, 36, and Jesse, 30, were able to enjoy the news in private for a few days before it broke. Earlier this week, a source confirmed to People that the couple had become parents to a "healthy baby boy", adding that "everyone is doing great". The actress was notoriously private about her pregnancy and only confirmed she was expecting three months ago, when she showed off her growing baby bump in the Fall 2018 Rodarte lookbook, titled Women Who Inspire Us.

The couple's baby boy is called Ennis

Kirsten and Jesse met on the set of Fargo in 2016, with the actress announcing that she was engaged to her co-star in January last year, just seven months after they went public with their romance. Last year, Kirsten revealed she was ready to become a mother. "I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born," she told Marie Claire. "I love her so much. That love is just like… you can't experience that unless you have a kid." She added: "I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where’s Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

Kirsten pictured one month before giving birth

The Bring It On star also revealed that her wedding dress would be made by the brand she used to announce her pregnancy. Chatting on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kirsten gushed about the prospect of getting married: "If you find the right person, it's amazing." The pair originally met while playing husband and wife on Fargo, and Kirsten opened up about Jesse's proposal on The Tonight Show, saying: "I was a little sick when [he proposed], which was funny. But that's good. Sickness and in health, you know… I was in sweats."

