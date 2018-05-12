Loading the player...

Khloé Kardashian shares first full photo of baby True – look at those eyes! The reality TV star celebrated her daughter being one month old

Khloé Kardashian's little girl is a stunner already! The reality TV star has shared the first full photo of her daughter True to celebrate one month since her birth. Taking to Instagram, Khloé uploaded a gorgeous video of her daughter where she was heard saying: "Happy one month old mama. I love you pretty girl."

Khloé's fans gave the new mum their seal of approval, with thousands declaring how beautiful baby True is. "She's perfect! What a beauty! Those eyes!" one excited fan wrote, while a second agreed: "She is STUNNING OMG!!!!!"

Baby True is the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She is three months younger than her cousin Stormi – Kylie Jenner's first child, who she welcomed in February – and four months younger than her cousin Chicago – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child.

This is the first child for Khloé, 33, and her partner Tristan Thompson. The birth of their daughter came at a particularly stressful time for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, as Tristan had been accused of cheating with numerous women during Khloé's pregnancy. Kris Jenner's daughter has, however, continued to stay silent on those claims and has remained positive and upbeat.

Khloé has also opened up about trying to return to her fitness regime after having True. She said: "It feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like that I'm evolving and doing something progressive for my body and my mind. It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. I need to motivate myself and it's also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings." She added: "No two days are the same. True is so great but still I can't predict if she is going to sleep the full two hours or if she's hungry."