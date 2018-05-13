Jacqueline Jossa's fans think she has had her baby after seeing THIS photo The former EastEnders actress is already mum to Ella, three

Jacqueline Jossa is expecting her second child with estranged husband Dan Osbourne, but fans were convinced that the former EastEnders actress had already given birth on Saturday. The heavily pregnant star had shared a series of photos of a newborn baby on Instagram, and on first inspection followers speculated that it was a birth announcement. However, the pictures were in fact of her three-year-old daughter Ella, as the doting mum went on a trip down memory lane to pay tribute to her great aunt, who had sadly passed away. "Baby pictures of my little Ella darling!! Wearing a gift from my great aunt Bell, may she rest in peace. Thank you for the gifts we will keep forever," she wrote besides the photo.

Jacqueline Jossa's fans believed she had already had her baby

The photos showed Ella lying on a white blanket dressed in a tiny sleepsuit and wearing a pink knitted hat. Comments soon came in from her fans, with one writing: "I thought you were introducing your new baby," while another misunderstood the post: "Congratulations she is beautiful," they said. A third added: "Omg I thought this was your latest baby then. So cute though." Jacqueline and Dan welcomed Ella in February 2015, and although the star is excited to become a mother-of-two, she isn’t planning on having any more children in the near future. Speaking to New! magazine, the 25-year-old actress said: "Oh God, no! I want to get back into work, so I can't be having any more babies. I haven't got time for that, no."

The former EastEnders star is a doting mum to Ella, three

Last week, Jacqueline hit out at claims that Ella wasn’t living with her at home following her split from Dan. Since the separation was announced, rumours had swirled that their daughter Ella was living with her dad at a friend's house. Dan, 26, moved out of the couple's marital home in Kent but was spotted dropping off his little girl back with her mother on Bank Holiday Monday, leaving some to assume that Ella had been staying with him. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I have read some [rubbish], and ignored, but obviously my daughter is living in her house! With me! OMG!!"

