Congratulations are in order for Joe Wicks! The Body Coach has confirmed that his girlfriend Rosie Jones is pregnant with their first child. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 31-year-old star shared his happy news by posting the first social media snap of his partner with their baby scan. "Hey everyone, I'm gonna [sic] be a Daddy," he wrote in the caption. "This is the first time I've ever shared a photo of myself with Rosie. I've always chosen to keep my personal life and relationship private but with such an amazing new thing coming into our lives I thought it would be nice to share the news with you myself."

He added: "We are both absolutely buzzing to be parents. We don't know the sex of the baby but its due in just over 10 weeks' time. #TheBabyCoach coming soon..!" This is the first child for the couple, who reportedly started dating in September 2016. Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Massive congratulations to you both and I really admire your privacy with things like this. It's such a privilege to become parents." Another said: "Oh Joe! I could sense something like this was coming. Have followed you from the start. You're gonna make such great Daddy." [sic]

In November, personal trainer Joe explained to HELLO! why he wanted to keep his relationship with girlfriend Rosie private. "I don't really have a desire to be a celebrity – I just want to be successful," he shared. "My relationship is the one thing I want to be private about. We don't share pictures on Instagram and we're fine with that. When you open stuff up, there are trolls and horrible stuff and it's like 'what’s the point?' We know we're happy and that's it, really."

