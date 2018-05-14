Cheryl reveals her top parenting tips and the secret to her post-baby physique The singer shared her words of wisdom with new mums

Cheryl has revealed her top tips for busy mums, based on what she has learned over the past year with her son Bear. The singer, who spent the weekend at Cannes Film Festival, said staying organised and well-rested is the secret to parenting success.

"Sleep when the baby sleeps! I used to do that for the first couple of months - just nap with him," Cheryl told Glamour. "I also used to try and keep on top of the sterilizer and all that as much as possible so it didn't build up because then that's painful. Also, get your husband to cook!"

Cheryl shared her top parenting tips for new mums

The 34-year-old also turns to her best friend and former Girls Aloud band mate Kimberley Walsh for advice when it comes to looking after her one-year-old son. "I am always ringing Kimberley for baby tips and advice on how to entertain your one-year-old," she said.

Cheryl wowed as she made her return to the red carpet at Cannes on Friday, showing off her slim post-baby body in a white lace gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Midas. And while the L'Oreal ambassador's healthy diet helps her to maintain her slim physique, so too does a regular exercise routine, including yoga. "I do love yoga. I like it for calming your state of mind so instead of doing mad cardio where it intensifies it, it calms you down," Cheryl said.

The singer shares son Bear, one, with boyfriend Liam Payne

The Geordie beauty has made a strong return to the spotlight after welcoming her son Bear in March 2017. Cheryl kept a low-profile after the birth, and has rarely spoken about her little boy in public. Boyfriend Liam, meanwhile, has shared some adorable titbits about their son.

Talking to PopBuzz last month, the One Direction singer said: "Where's my baby gone? Everyone comes over and is like, 'Your child's massive!' I don't know what we feed him. I don't know what she [Cheryl] is doing!" He added: "When kids are bigger, they struggle to get their core balance. He's so tall, he's like lanky. He's blowing around the place. He gets really frustrated."