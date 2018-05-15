Declan Donnelly reveals wife Ali's due date The couple are expecting their first child together

Ant & Dec's Declan Donnelly has opened up about his wife's pregnancy revealing that he and Ali are due to welcome their first child together in just four months. The presenter spoke to The Mirror at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday evening, and confessed that their baby is due in September.

Speaking about his impending fatherhood, Dec admitted that he found the idea of becoming a dad very "exciting" whilst his wife and talent manager Ali, 40, said she wished she could fast forward to meeting their newborn. "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it – we can't wait," she told the publication.

The couple made their first public appearance together since announcing the exciting news at Sunday's BAFTA TV Awards and Ali proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump in a stunning sparkly number. It was an emotional night for Dec, who collected his first BAFTA TV award for Best Entertainment Programme without his sidekick, Ant. He was joined by his Britain's Got Talent colleagues, which included judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. It's the third time the group take home this award, having won it before in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The star took to the stage to collect the award from Mo Farah and Claire Balding, but did not make an acceptance speech, leaving it to the producers. He also chose to sit out the winners room interviews.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star confirmed the news of his wife's pregnancy to his nearly seven million Twitter followers in late March. "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it.D x," he wrote.

