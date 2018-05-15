Tom Fletcher gives BIG clue about the name for his third baby The McFly singer is expecting his third child with wife Giovanna

Tom Fletcher is a doting dad of two sons, and the McFly singer can't wait to become a dad again for the third time. And while he and wife Giovanna aren’t planning on finding out the gender of their baby, they have a long list of possible names. While chatting to HELLO! at the NHS Heroes Awards in London on Monday night, Tom and his bandmate Harry Judd opened up about the possible options, hinting that they may break away from tradition by not giving the baby a name beginning with a 'B'. "Last night Gi came up with a couple of new suggestions that haven’t been on the list, they are top of the list now. When it comes to your third you think over the names you didn’t use for the other two," Tom said. "Everyone is suggesting 'B' names, there were two last night that aren’t 'B' names," he added.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are expecting their third baby

Harry also joked about getting confused with Tom's sons Buzz, four, and Buddy, two, both having names beginning with the letter B. "I say, 'Buzz, Buddy, Buzzy, I mean…'", he said. "Buzz is four now and I still can't call them the right names," Tom added. Harry then suggested he needs something solid, like Dave. "Buzz, Buddy, Dave," he said. Tom agreed: "That's true, he needs his own identity," he said.

Tom and Harry Judd, along with bandmate Danny Jones often hang out together with their families

Both Tom and Harry – who shares daughter Lola, two, and eight-month-old son Kit with wife Izzy - spend a lot of time together with their children, and laughed about how their lives have drastically changed since becoming fathers. "We talk about which side our gardens are facing and whether we have planning permission. We are so dull now!," Tom joked. Harry added: "We are there drinking really gross coffee and talking about planning permission, whilst Tom's son is like 'throw me around.'"

