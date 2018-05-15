Harry Judd recalls the terrifying moment his son Kit was taken to hospital The McFly singer opened up about the ordeal while talking to HELLO! at the NHS Heroes Awards on Monday night

Harry Judd experienced every parent's worst nightmare last year when his wife Izzy called him at work to say that their baby son Kit had been taken to hospital at just eight weeks old. While chatting to HELLO! at the NHS Heroes Awards on Monday night about his own experiences with the National Health Service, Harry said: "They looked after my son when he was eight weeks old, he had bronchitis which can be very serious for babies when they are little. The NHS took him straight in and the ambulance took him straight to hospital, he was there over night for a couple of days and they sorted him out."

The musician continued: "We were just incredibly grateful, on reflection a few days later when we calmed down as we realised he was okay, we thought 'wow that was incredible, the service that they gave.'" Expanding further on the incident, Harry said: "At the time, I was actually doing Christmasauraus stuff [with Tom Fletcher], and my wife called me saying 'you need to get home, now.'" Tom added: "He just left, he got up from an interview and just walked out." "She said there was an ambulance coming and I was just like 'oh my God' and I got a taxi to go home but I couldn’t get through to Izzy, she wouldn’t answer her phone. So all I heard was 'there is an ambulance coming, come home now,'" Harry said.

Harry Judd opened up about son Kit's hospital ordeal

At the time, Izzy spoke out about Kit's hospital admission in an emotional Instagram post, where she praised the NHS for caring for her little boy, which was accompanied by a picture of her son in his hospital cot. The mum-of-two wrote about how it had been a "seriously tough week", adding: "We have been looked after by the most amazing paramedics, doctors and beautifully caring nurses. A very frightening experience was eased by a very kind and reassuring nurse who held my hand when my little boy was very distressed."

Harry and Izzy are the proud parents of Lola and Kit

Harry and Izzy welcomed Kit on 26 August 2017, and shared the happy news on social media shortly after his birth. Taking to Twitter, Harry wrote: "We have a son! Kit Harry Francis Judd arrived this morning at 6.37. Both he & his Mummy are doing very well! @mrs_izzyjudd is my hero." The couple are also parents to daughter Lola, two. In the past, Izzy has opened up about their struggles to conceive their little girl, with the violinist documenting her journey in her book, Dare to Dream: My Struggle to Become a Mum – A Story of Heartache and Hope. The second time round, Izzy revealed that she fell pregnant naturally.

