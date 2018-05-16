Vogue Williams reveals Spencer Matthews is putting unborn son's name down for Eton Vogue Williams chatted about her pregnancy journey with her first child

Vogue Williams as told HELLO! that her fiancé, Spencer Matthews, is already planning for their unborn baby son's future education, and has already put his name down for his former school, Eton College. Chatting in a Facebook Live, Vogue revealed that the pair are thrilled that they are expecting a boy, with Vogue saying: "We did want a boy, I know you shouldn't say that… Spencer's already talking about schools… he's going to get the baby signed up to the schools he went to."

Vogue opened up about her pregnancy

The reality show star showed off her baby bump in a white dress, and spoke about how her pregnancy was going, explaining: "I feel great at the moment now. I have loads of energy. I've passed that really tough stage." Speaking about her tough morning sickness in her first trimester, she continued: "I thought I was dying some days! It's an indescribable sickness that is just constant… I think if you told anyone the truth there would be way less pregnancies!" The star praised Spencer for taking care of her during the tough times, adding: "[Spencer] did feel very sorry for me because some days I'd be sitting on the couch crying because I felt so awful and he'd be getting cheese and toast for me which was the only thing I could eat, he was great."

The mum-to-be will be judging 2018 Style Award on Ladies Day at the Epsom Derby in June, and spoke about taking part in the high style stakes. "Judging the Ladies day is the best job ever because I love people watching and looking at people's outfits," she explained. "I love races fashion, I think everyone really pulls it off… Epsom always have really good looks and I'm looking forward to seeing it this year." The winner of the title, which is in partnership with ChiChi London, will receive a luxurious two night stay in the penthouse suite of Richmond's Petersham Hotel with dinner, a bottle of Champagne and Afternoon Tea included, £1,000 cash prize, as well as a bespoke hat by Jessica Rea Millinery and a year's worth of dresses from Chi Chi London.

