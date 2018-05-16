Christine and Frank Lampard announce they're expecting their first baby TV presenter Christine and her former football-playing husband made their happy announcement via Instagram

Congratulations! Christine and Frank Lampard are having a baby. The TV presenter and her football-playing husband made the joyous announcement on their Instagram accounts, revealing that they're delighted. at the thought of expanding their family. This will be a first baby for Christine, 39, who shared a gorgeous photograph of herself with Frank and his daughters from a previous relationship on Instagram to announce her happy news.

"The Lampard family are expanding," she wrote. "I feel SO excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless." Sharing the same sweet picture, dad-to-be Frank added, "My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn’t be happier!!!"

Christine is already stepmum to Frank's two girls, Luna, 12 and Isla, 11, who she has been helping raise since the pair met in 2009. They married in 2015. Talking previously about whether or not she hoped to become a mum herself one day, the TV star admitted she would be keen.

"If it happens, of course it will be wonderful," she told the Mirror. "If not we have the two girls – and one is about to embark on her teenage years, so that is a whole other chapter about to happen. That is honestly where our heads are at, and we just enjoy life as best we can in between."

She later admitted to New magazine that she had the advantage of knowing what sort of a dad Frank would be. "He's a brilliant dad, hands-on with the school runs and homework. I've seen it and he's proved he's amazing. I've done a trial run and he's passed the test."

Fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple. "That's the best news I've heard all week,"wrote one happy commenter. "You will make a fab mum," enthused another.