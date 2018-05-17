Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy The star's due date was June

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their second child together – a baby boy! The model, 32, made the announcement on Thursday on her favourite social media channel, Twitter, by writing: "Somebody's herrrrrrre!," along with several baby bottle and high five smiley emojis. The couple are yet to share a picture of their newborn baby boy.

Although Chrissy declared last week that she over being pregnant, the baby's arrival was early, as she wasn't due until next month. Talking to Ellen DeGeneres back in February, the star said: "I'm having a baby boy in the spring. I'll tell you — it's June!"

The couple, who are also parents to daughter Luna, 2, might be delaying sharing details of their son because they still might have not decided on his name. "Boy names are really tough and I don’t think he will even have a middle name because we can’t even come up with a first name," Chrissy also told Ellen.

MORE: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kitchen is what dreams are made of

Chrissy and John announced they were expecting a second child back in November with a little help from their daughter Luna, sharing an Instagram video showing the toddler gently stroking her mummy's tummy. "What's in there?" Chrissy, 31, asks her little girl, who sweetly replies: "Baby." Alongside the clip, Chrissy joked in the caption: "It's John's!" John, 38, responded to the clip by commenting: "Maury will have the final say on this."

Chrissy has been candid about her struggles to conceive little Luna, revealing in February 2016 that the couple had chosen to implant a female embryo during in vitro fertilisation that had resulted in the birth of her daughter. "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," she told InStyle, explaining that the couple started with 20 embryos that was narrowed down to three after screening.

RELATED: John Legend and Luna keep Chrissy Teigen 'happy' in cute Instagram video