It seems just minutes ago that Jamie and Jools Oliver proudly introduced a newborn River outside the hospital, but their youngest son is growing bigger by the day! Proud mum Jools took to Instagram this week to share a gorgeous picture of River and his big brother Buddy, seven, which showed the pair holding hands as they balanced on a giant log in the park. "Muddy" she simply captioned the image. Fans of the couple were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one writing: "So cute! And River has got so big," while another said: "A muddy child is a happy child." A third asked: "How did River get so big?!"

Jamie and Jools Oliver's sons are getting so big!

There is no doubt that Jamie and Jools are doting parents to their brood. The childhood sweethearts also have three daughters, Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, and Petal, nine. The pair have previously opened up about the possibilities of expanding their family even more, and while Jools is keen, Jamie has his reservations. The TV chef told The Telegraph in August in response to whether they were finished at five children: "I think so, yes. I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus." He added: "But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out."

Buddy and River this time last year

Earlier in the month, meanwhile, Jools took to social media to pay tribute to her "magnificent" midwives who helped bring her children into the world to mark International Day of the Midwife. The Little Bird designer also opened up about her two miscarriages in the touching post, writing: "In celebration of International day of the midwife. Highlighting the magnificent and vital role that midwives play in bringing our babies into the world. We have been so lucky to have been blessed with the most wonderful midwives for each of our 5 children and the 2 little angels we lost." She continued: "Kind, calm, warm and gentle. When you are scared and at your most vulnerable the squeeze of a hand and a stroke of your head means more than they will ever know. Thank you xxx."

