Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcome baby boy - see the adorable pictures The couple have a total of four children together

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their fourth child together - an adorable baby boy. The proud mum made the announce on Thursday, sharing a cute picture which showed the couple in their hospital room, Hilaria holding their newborn. "He's here! He's perfect! 8lbs 2oz 💛 #wegotthis2018," Hilaria captioned the snap. In the photo, Hilaria craddles her son in her arms, as Alec proudly looks at the baby. The proud dad also shared the same photo with his Instagram followers: "Here we go again! #BaldwinitosEverywhere." The 60-year-old actor and the 34-year-old yogi's latest bundle joins older siblings, Carmen, four, two-year-old Rafael and one-year-old Leonardo as well as Alec's daughter from another relationship, Ireland, 22.

Hilaria and Alec welcomed their fourth child on 17 May 2018 Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Hilaria stepped out for her final outing two days before welcoming their son at the ABC and Freeform upfronts in NYC. The mum-of-four, who wore a little black dress for the occasion, posted about her outing on her Instagram. "Last event before baby is born!!! I'll miss these beautiful dresses... but squeezing into them at this point...not so much 😂 #wegotthis2018."

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin gives update on Alec's health after he undergoes surgery

Before welcoming the latest member of the "Baldwinitos", as Hilaria refers to her children, the Spanish star spoke to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! USA, about the family's excitement for the new baby boy. "[Alec's] very excited [about the baby]. The only thing that this means is that we potentially have to think about a fifth because Carmen really wants a sister, another sister. She wants a little sister because she has Ireland, who she's very attached to. She wants a little sister who lives in the same house as her."

The couple are also parents to Carmen, Rafael and Leonardo Photo: Intstagram/@hilariabaldwin

While Hilaria shared that adding another addition to the family isn’t out of the question, it’s all about when. "I don't know," she said. "At this point it's been so many babies. Well see. I think we have to do one baby at a time. I think were not going to like close up shop but at the same time we have to kind of reevaluate."

MORE: Alec Baldwin's 3-year-old daughter dances her way onto 'Ellen'