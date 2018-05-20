Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share first pic of baby boy: find out his name Chrissy and John shared the adorable picture

Chrissy Tigen and John Legend have shared the first picture of their beautiful baby boy, who they have named Miles Theodore. The stunning snap was shared by proud mum Chrissy on Sunday via Instagram. She captioned the snap: "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Chrissy's picture of baby Miles is adorable

Fans immediately reacted to the gorgeous photo, which showed the newborn snuggling up in a fluffy blanket, and looking very satisfied, presumably after a feed. "Oh my goodness a piece of heaven," reacted one follower. "Miles will be in endless love," added another.

Little Miles came into the world last week. On Thursday, Chrissy made the announcement on Twitter, although details were minimal. The 32-year-old wrote "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" along with several baby bottles and high five smiley emojis. She had told Oprah previously that her little bundle of joy wasn’t due until next month.

The couple's birth announcement was brief, but sweet

Miles is a younger brother for the couple’s first daughter, Luna, two, who helped them announce their second pregnancy back in November. The sweet video, which they shared on Instagram, showed little Luna gently stroking her mum’s tummy. "What's in there?" Chrissy asked her daughter, who sweetly replied: "Baby." Alongside the clip, Chrissy joked in the caption: "It's John's!"

The couple are now parents of two

Chrissy has been candid about her struggles to conceive her daughter, revealing in February 2016 that the couple had chosen to implant a female embryo during in vitro fertilisation that had resulted in the birth of her daughter. "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," she told InStyle, explaining that the couple started with 20 embryos that was narrowed down to three after screening.