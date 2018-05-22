Adam Thomas and wife welcome baby girl and reveal her cute name The proud parents took to social media to announce their daughter's arrival on Monday

A big congratulations to Adam Thomas and his wife Caroline on the birth of their baby daughter! Proud dad Adam, 29, took to Instagram on Monday to announce their daughter's arrival, sharing a gorgeous picture of Caroline cradling their newborn baby as the couple's three-year-old son Teddy, and their pet dog also lay on the sofa with the newest addition. "I owe you everything @carolinethomas23," Adam wrote next to the image. The following day, Caroline shared a gorgeous black-and-white picture of her and her baby girl, where she revealed her beautiful name. "Welcome to the Thomas family Elsie-Rose," she said.

Following the happy news, friends and family were quick to send their congratulations to the family. Adam's twin brother and Love Island star Scott Thomas simply wrote: "No words," while their older brother, Neighbours star Ryan Thomas, simply commented on Adam's post with a blue love heart emoji. Pregnant soap star Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, also sent her well wishes, writing underneath Caroline's picture: "Congratulations darling. Elsie-Rose is beautiful."

Adam Thomas and his wife Caroline are now the proud parents of two!

Adam – who played Adam Barton in Emmerdale – delighted fans with a sweet gender reveal video taken on Christmas Day, which saw the couple find out that they were expecting a little girl while surrounded by their family and friends. The proud parents were seen popping a giant balloon with the help of their son Teddy, which had pink confetti inside of it. Adam was visibly emotional as he jumped up and down with delight, and went to hug his mum as he took in the news.

Caroline revealed that their baby girl was called Elsie-Rose

Last month, Adam and Caroline held a baby shower, with guests including Ryan and his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh, as well as his nine-year-old daughter Scarlett, who he shares with Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien. Scott was also in attendance, along with Adam's parents and former Emmerdale co-star Kelvin Fletcher, who played Andy Sugden in the ITV soap. The venue was beautifully decorated with a wall of white flowers and gold balloons, while guests tucked into a pink cake and personalised biscuits iced with the words 'Baby Thomas'.

