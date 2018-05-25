Miranda Kerr thanks fans for well-wishes as she confirms birth of second son Hart This is the first child for Miranda and her husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr has thanked her fans for all their well-wishes following the birth of her second son, and her first with husband Evan Spiegel. Taking to Instagram to share her first post about her newborn baby, who she has named Hart, the model wrote: "Thank you so much for all of your warm wishes. Evan, Flynn and I have been in baby bliss for the last 17 days with our new arrival, baby boy Hart. We feel so very blessed." It was announced earlier this month that Miranda and Evan had welcomed their first child together.

The couple have paid tribute to Evan's grandfather with their choice of name. They released a statement via People, which read: "Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time." Miranda, 35, is already a doting mother to seven-year-old son Flynn, whom she shares with her ex-husband, British actor Orlando Bloom.

The Australian beauty and her second husband, 27-year-old billionaire Snapchat founder Evan, revealed their baby news in November, with a statement that read: "Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family." Miranda and Evan tied the knot in the backyard of their home in Brentwood, California, in front of 45 guests in May 2017. The Victoria's Secret Angel looked breathtaking in a demure Dior Haute Couture wedding gown, created for her by Dior's first-ever female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

