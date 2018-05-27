Exclusive! Zoe Hardman introduces baby son Kit - and opens up about her first traumatic birth Zoe is a doting mum to Kit and daughter Luna

As Heart FM DJ Zoe Hardman introduces her baby son Kit to the world in HELLO! Magazine this week, she reveals how she turned to hypnobirthing to overcome the trauma of her first birth. Zoe, who is married to former rugby ace Paul Doran Jones admits she was left shellshocked after having her daughter Luna and needed the meditative sessions to help her overcome her anxiety. The presenter, who was once told she would need IVF to conceive due to her low egg count, went through a gruelling 19-hour birth and a forceps delivery without any effective pain relief. "The first time around I was a smug pregnant lady saying ‘this is easy’, until the birth," Zoe exclusively tells HELLO!.

"But second time around my pregnancy was so rough… The hypnobirthing sessions really reset me. I came back from my class and said to Dozza (her nickname for Paul) ‘I feel like I’m getting there, this is going to be a new birth, a new baby’ and I was really calm going into it this time. "I had an epidural and I called it at the right moment, I wasn’t too late like the last time round. And by about five past midnight Kit was born. "The staff at The Royal Surrey were so kind and supportive. I was so grateful, we are lucky to have the NHS."

Zoe Hardman and her beautiful son Kit

Paul said: “I find it bizarre that women have all these opinions on childbirth, there is a lot of judgement. It should be each to their own, you have to do whatever works for you, it’s such a personal choice. "But why would you go through all that pain when you don’t have to?" In the exclusive interview, former rugby ace Paul also opens up about retiring from the sport he loved, and his happiness for close friends Mike Tindall - who is expecting his second child with wife Zara Philips – and his best man James Haskell, who recently got engaged to Chloe Madeley.

