Samantha Faiers just uploaded a gorgeous picture of her adorable two-year-old son Paul and it looks like he may have already decided on his future profession! In the picture, the tot – nicknamed 'Baby Paul' is in an aeroplane cockpit, posing with two pilots as they take flight. Paul looks incredibly comfortable in his surroundings, smiling happily at the camera confidently. The 27-year-old captioned the shot: "Riding up front with the pilots". The reality star is currently on holiday with her family and has been sharing a series of snaps and video updates with 2 million Instagram followers. In one update, Paul can be seen cuddling up to his dad as they rest on the long flight. Fans loved the insight into Paul's trip, with one commenting: "His face is just adorable!" another agreed, adding: "He is such a handsome little boy."

The former TOWIE star has taken to motherhood easily and is widely regarded as a totally hands-on parent. At the start of May, Sam shared a sweet snap of her daughter Rosie's six-month birthday. Revealing she's still sharing a bed with her baby daughter, rather than her partner Paul Knightley, she confirmed: "Slept next to Mummy every single day," adding a heart emoji.

The Mummy Diaries star has never been shy about the fact that she sleeps in the same bed as her children, revealing to Lorraine Kelly earlier in the year: "We are [sleeping separately], yeah."

She exlplained: "Anything for sleep, we're like, right let's do it. I co-sleep with Rosie and Paul sleeps with baby Paul. But we're all getting sleep in our house – there was a story that I've kicked Paul out of bed for three years. That's not entirely true. But as long as it takes until the kids are both sleeping through the night, well Paul is, but Rosie, then we'll be alright."

