Diane Kruger is pregnant with her first child, according to a new report. The 41-year-old is due to welcome her child with boyfriend Norman Reedus later this year, sources have confirmed to Us Weekly. The revelation comes shortly after Page Six ran a report which suggested Diana was pregnant at the Cannes Film Festival. The stars are yet to make an official announcement on the baby news. This is set to be the second child for Norman, who shares 18-year-old son Mingus Lucien Reedus with ex-partner Helena Christensen.

Diane and The Walking Dead star made their red carpet debut in January at the 2018 Golden Globes. Rumours of their romance first started in March 2017 after they were pictured kissing in New York City. They first met in 2015 during the filming of Sky. Diane was previously in a ten-year relationship with fellow actor Joshua Jackson. They started dating in 2006 following her split from her husband of five years, French director Guillaume Canet, who is now with Allied star Marion Cotillard.

In 2011, Diana previously revealed that she was "over marriage" and that she was ready for motherhood, telling InStyle: "No marriage for me. But I definitely want to have kids." Being a godparent already has somewhat prepared her for having children of her own. She added: "I have three goddaughters - I'm not sure why they trust me, because I have no experience with children - but I try." Earlier this week, the German-American beauty paid tribute to her goddaughter, writing on Instagram: "To my sweetest, kindest Luna...Happy Birthday my love, I’m so happy I get to be your Godmother."