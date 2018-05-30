Ugly Betty's America Ferrera welcomes first child and shares photo – see adorable nickname The 34-year-old actress uploaded the cutest snap on Instagram

America Ferrera has a new role – being a mum! The Ugly Betty star has announced the birth of her first child, by sharing the cutest photo on Instagram of her newborn's foot. America announced her baby boy's name, and even sweeter nickname, writing: "When 2 become 3... Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mum, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!"

Her followers and A-lister friends were quick to congratulate the actress, with Reese Witherspoon commenting: "Welcome to the world little one!! Congrats America & Ryan." Amber Tamblyn, who starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants with America back in 2005, also replied: "He is the most divine thing I've ever held in my arms. I love you."

Congratulations to Ryan and America!

Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler wrote, "Congrats you two!!!! Can't wait to meet Sebastian!!!" while Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez also replied: "This is so beautiful!! Congrats super woman!!!!! Congrats mama and papa!!!!!!" Oscar winner Brie Larson posted: "Couldn't love this family more!!!!"

America, 34, announced her pregnancy on New Year's Eve, posing for a photo with her husband Ryan. The actress held up a babygro that read in Spanish: "More kisses please." America sweetly captioned it: "We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear." The couple tied the knot in June 2011 after a long-year engagement.

America, who rose to fame after starring in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, is the last of her Sisterhood co-stars to become a parent. Amber shares a baby daughter Marlow Alice with her husband David Cross, while Alexis Bledel and her partner Vincent Kartheiser have a two-year-old son. Blake Lively, meanwhile, shares daughters James and Inez with her husband Ryan Reynolds.