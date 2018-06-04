Christine Lampard shares lovely picture of blossoming baby bump and husband Frank The couple are expecting their first child together!

Christine Lampard looks blooming lovely! The presenter has shared a sweet picture of her blossoming baby bump during a night-in with husband Frank. "Me, the bump and the hubby watching @mrs.brownsboysofficial," she simply captioned the Instagram snap. The post comes nearly three weeks after the presenter confirmed her pregnancy - her first child with her football star husband. Wearing a bold red, yellow and blue striped dress, Christine appeared to be in her element as she kicked back for the evening.

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "Aww lovely bump, one glam yummy mummy." Another said: "Awww cute bump. Super congratulations, you are a lovely lovely lady and you will be a wonderful mum, we love you Christine." A third post read: "It's all about the future now for you two, exciting times ahead good luck to you both" A fourth follower added: "You're going to be the most gorgeous pregnant woman ever!"

Christine and Frank, both 39, have been married since 2015. They first met in 2009 - just months after the footballer lost his mother Pat to pneumonia. The sportsman is already a father to two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. Last month, mother-to-be Christine opened up about her baby joy during appearance on Loose Women. "My stepdaughters are excited," she told the panel. "I've told them that the baby can apparently hear voices at this point so they're talking to my tummy asking them who its favourite sister is." The TV star added that there was just one requirement they asked for when it came to their new sibling. "They want a girl, that's their only situation," she said.

