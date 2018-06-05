Meghan Markle's ex-boyfriend Cory Vitiello 'expecting first baby' The Duchess of Sussex started dating Prince Harry in summer 2016

The Duchess of Sussex's ex-boyfriend Cory Vitiello is reportedly expecting his first baby with girlfriend Martina Sorbara. According to Us Weekly, the celebrity chef and the Dragonette singer are gearing up to welcome their first child together. Meghan dated Cory for two years from 2014 to 2016 after her divorce from producer Trevor Engelson. After calling it quits, Meghan went on to date Prince Harry in the summer of 2016.

Back in April, one month before the royal wedding, Cory opened up about his ex, saying he was "pleased" for her. "I'm pleased for Meghan," he told the Daily Mail. "She's a great girl. There is no bitterness. I respect people's private and personal lives, and although she has put herself in the public spectrum, I still hold to that."

Cory and Meghan split in 2016, just before the Duchess met Prince Harry

Harry and Meghan famously married at St George's Chapel in Windsor, in a magical wedding viewed by 11.5 million people. The couple have been enjoying their honeymoon in private but will return to the spotlight this weekend when they attend Trooping the Colour – the Queen's official birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace. It will be Meghan's first public appearance on the palace balcony, where she will join dozens of other members of the royal family. The following week, she will join the Queen for a day of engagements in Cheshire.

Before dating celebrity chef Cory, Meghan was married to producer and talent agent Trevor for two years. The couple had dated for seven years before that. Trevor is now preparing to marry his girlfriend, Tracey Kurland, after proposing last Friday, just a couple of weeks after the royal wedding. He popped the question in California's Napa Valley and according to the Daily Mail, Trevor announced the news on his private Instagram account, writing: "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!" The sweet message was posted alongside a smiling snap of the pair, with Tracey showing off her new diamond ring.

