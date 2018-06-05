Take a peek inside Vogue Williams' Dublin baby shower as her due date nears Spencer Matthews and Vogue are set to become parents in a few weeks

Vogue Williams is about to join the mummy club! The Irish model has celebrated the imminent arrival of her son by having a baby shower in her hometown of Dublin. She shared some sunny snaps on Instagram of her alfresco lunch, and, as expected, Vogue looked ultra-gorgeous. The presenter showed off her growing baby bump in a strapless white Novo London dress, which she revealed was not a maternity frock, but just the size up.

Another sweet photo showed Vogue, 32, and her fiancé Spencer Matthews, 28, cosying up at the lunch. The statuesque blonde also posted a big group shot with her family and friends, and gave fans a closer look at her blue-themed cake, cupcakes and iced biscuits.

Vogue showed off her baby bump in a white dress

"Feeling so lucky to have the very best friends and family in the world," Vogue wrote. "@housedublin2 thank you so much for throwing me the best baby shower, food, drinks, staff and decorations were all so amazing. To @ambrerosolero and @saryreg you did a fantastic job getting the whole event organised. My beautiful cake was by @onceuponatimecakesirelandand so delicious. My dress is from @novo_london is not maternity, just a size up and so comfortable! Going to bed very happy this evening."

In April, Vogue confirmed that she is having a boy. The presenter showed off her blossoming bump by posing side-on in a bikini. "These photos were taken within half an hour of each other. Front on no bump, side profile POW there he is! So glad my bump has finally popped. I never alter my body in any pictures, if you can't see my bump it's just because of the angle although I may only take side profile shots from now on!" she wrote. The week before, Spencer also confirmed the baby's gender by referring to the tot as "he".

The presenter celebrated with friends and family in Dublin

The couple, who met while filming The Jump in 2017, announced Vogue's pregnancy in March just one month after they got engaged. It's been an exciting year for the lovebirds and is only going to get better; their baby is due on 1 September. "I love the baby. I love babies in general, so my own baby? It's going to be quite something," Spencer told HELLO! during our exclusive reveal.