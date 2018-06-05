Cristiano Ronaldo's twins are one – see the sweet birthday photos The footballer welcomed three children last year!

Happy first birthday to Cristiano Ronaldo's twins, Eva and Mateo! The Real Madrid football player has celebrated his children's milestone by sharing a family photo on Instagram, starring his adorable twins, his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The couple's daughter Alana Martina, who was born in November, can also be spotted in the background, playing in her bouncer.

The family were enjoying a dip in their pool, with Eva and Mateo looking super sweet in their pink and blue inflatables. "My babies Eva and Mateo are celebrating their first birthday today! Congratulations, my dear children!" Cristiano, 33, wrote in his native Portuguese.

Cristiano has four children: Cristiano Jr, twins Eva and Mateo, and daughter Alana Martina

The footballer's mum Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro also celebrated her grandchildren's birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram. Maria, who posed with the adorable tots in the park, wrote: "Special day. First birthday of my babies. Congratulations to my loves."

MORE: Who is Dani Dyer? Find out everything you need to know about Danny Dyer's daughter

Go behind the scenes as Georgina introduces baby Alana Martina...

Loading the player...

Cristiano is currently on holiday with his girlfriend and children in Marbella, where they are staying in La Zagaleta, a gated community that offers the utmost security and privacy. The sports icon is believed to be renting two luxury villas, which cost £6,000 a night.

A couple of days ago, Cristiano's Spanish girlfriend Georgina, 24, showed off her enviable bikini body as she posted a photo of herself sunbathing by their outdoor pool. The model thanked her fans for their support, while also making a point to respond to her critics. Writing in Spanish, she posted: "What can I say? While you fill your souls with jealousy, evil and darkness, I'll carry on enjoying my much-deserved holiday."

The footballer's mum poses with the adorable twins

MORE: What is Angelina Jolie's net worth?

Georgina became a mum for the first time last year, when she and Cristiano welcomed their daughter Alana Martina. Just five months before in June 2017, Cristiano became a dad to twins Eva and Mateo, who he welcomed via a surrogate. Cristiano has always protected the identity of his surrogate, as well as the identity of Cristiano Jr.'s mother.