Abbey Clancy's baby is growing up fast – and looks identical to THIS Disney superhero Baby Johnny was born on 5 January

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's baby son Johnny is adorable – and looks remarkably like a certain Disney superhero. Taking to Instagram, his doting mum made a collage of Johnny's face and baby Jack-Jack from The Incredibles to show just how much they look alike due to their similar facial features, including their large blue eyes. Fans were quick to remark on the resemblance, with one writing: "Totally him," while another said: "He is adorable." Abbey then replied to a friend, adding: "How funny is this? Bloody ears."

Baby Johnny is Abbey and Peter's third child and only son. The couple are also parents to daughters Sophia, seven, and Liberty, who celebrated her third birthday last week. Abbey paid tribute to her little girl on social media, sharing a picture of her on the beach during a recent family holiday, captioning the shot: "My beautiful little Liberty 3 today. Where does the time go? I love you." Although they are busy parents to three children under the age of 10, Abbey and Peter enjoyed a rare night away together back in March when they attended the Global Awards at the Eventim Apollo in London. The pair put on an affectionate display as they walked down the red carpet, both looking smart in all-black attire.

Abbey Clancy shared a picture of baby Johnny and Jack-Jack from The Incredibles

RELATED: Peter Crouch is the 'best dad' as he bonds with baby Johnny

It appears that baby Johnny was named after Abbey's brother John. Shortly after his arrival in January, the doting uncle was pictured holding his new nephew in a photo taken by his famous sister, who later uploaded it online. Fans picked up on the name inspiration after the picture, titled: "Johnny and Johnny @johnclancy611", was uploaded online. One wrote: "So cute he shares his name with his uncle," while another said: "Look at little Johnny looking up at him, so cute!"

Loading the player...

RELATED: Abbey Clancy shares sweet photo of baby Johnny bonding with his big sister

Before Johnny's arrival, Abbey spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy, and revealed that she had been struggling with morning sickness. "I've actually been feeling a bit sick with this one," the Britain's Next Top Model host confided. "I actually found out that I was pregnant during the last two episodes of filming – so it didn't affect my work, in fact everyone was helpful."