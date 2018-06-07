Chloe Green shares first image of baby with Jeremy Meeks - and reveals sweet name This is the first child for the Topshop heiress

Congratulations to Chloe Green and her partner Jeremy Meeks! The couple have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Jayden Meeks-Green. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Topshop heiress announced the happy news with a cute picture of her newborn baby. "We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green," she wrote in the caption. "Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy."

News of the pregnancy was first revealed in March. At the time insiders confirmed to Us Weekly that the 27-year-old was pregnant with her first child with the 34-year-old model, nicknamed the 'Hot Felon' after his 2014 police mugshot went viral. The couple first confirmed their romance last summer when pictures emerged on them on a yacht together in Turkey, despite Jeremy still being legally married to his now-estranged wife Melissa, whom he shares two children with. This is the first child for Chloe, who one day stands to inherit a slice of Sir Philip's £3.8 billion fashion empire that includes Topshop, Topman and Dorothy Perkins.

The couple have been together since last summer

Since then, the couple's romance has gone from strength-to-strength, with Chloe frequently sharing loved-up snaps on her Instagram account. Following the criticism over their relationship, Chloe turned her Instagram profile private, while her boyfriend switched off the comment section on his own Instagram page. However, their romance appears to have the backing of Chloe's parents, Sir Philip Green and wife Tina. A source recently told the Daily Mail: "Her parents have recently done an unexpected U-turn on Jeremy and are now embracing him as one of the Greens. They are resigned to the fact that he will be a part of their lives forever."

