It's been three months since Brendan Cole welcomed his second child into the world with wife Zoe Hobbs. However, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional has revealed his fears over being a "bad dad" as he admitted he has been struggling to bond with his newborn baby, Dante. "He's 10 or 11 weeks now, I'm struggling more with the second child," the 42-year-old said during Friday's Loose Women. "It's not post-natal depression, because that's what women get, but there's a real sense of anxiety with the second one. I feel like a bad dad as I'm not really bonding with him."

Brendan and Zoe, who have been married since 2010, are also proud parents to five-year-old daughter Aurelia. Opening up more about his son, the professional dancer added: "He's a gorgeous little boy but he cries a lot, and I'm walking up and down with him at 3am and I'm going, 'I just want you to go to sleep.' With my daughter it was never an issue." The TV star also admitted that since he won't be appearing on Strictly anymore, he fears that he could end up losing his home.

After his departure from the BBC ballroom show was confirmed this year, Brendan is now looking forward to see what the future holds for him. "It's a really funny time, what's next? People ask me what's next," he continued. "The reality is I have no idea. As a performer, as an entertainer, there will always be something. It's been 15 years of my life [on Strictly] and now there's a definitive change, it's slightly scary, but exciting change. A new baby, we all have mortgages to pay. I think most parents, we have a responsibility to provide. I don't want to have to sell my house."

