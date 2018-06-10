Kate Middleton reveals incredible post-baby body in £39.99 Zara summer dress The Duchess of Cambridge looked relaxed and happy as she played with her children in the sun

Duchess Kate looked incredible on Sunday afternoon as she relaxed in the sun wearing a casual blue striped midi dress by high street favourite Zara, showing off her enviable post-baby figure while she played with her two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The unexpected family outing saw the two children supporting their dad, Prince William, who was playing in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire.

The Duchess' figure has sprung back after Prince Louis' birth

Kate, who accessorised her Zara dress with a pair of practical Russell and Bromley wedges, perfected the low-key summer chic look, just one day after being kitted out in her formal finery for the Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen's official birthday. While looking equally stunning, in a pale blue Alexander McQueen number as she processed through the streets of London and waved at the crowd from Buckingham Palace's famous balcony, there was no doubting that the mum-of-three looked much more relaxed and comfortable in her high-street summer afternoon attire today.

GALLERY: The royals in their finery the day before

Loading the player...

The royals looked fabulously formal the day before for Trooping the Colour

The happy royal seemed to relish the time spend playing around with her two older children, and was clearly dressed in the perfect outfit to do just that, as she happily ran around after George and Charlotte. While always athletic and active, it was clear to see that her fabulous figure has bounced back quickly following the birth of Prince Louis at the end of April. And as she cuddled up to little Charlotte, having previously giggled with laughter as she watched her do forward a roll on the grass, it was clear she was relishing having the time to spend on her bigger kids while baby Louis stayed out of the sun at home.

VIDEO: Kate's impressive mummy reflexes

Duchess Kate was clearly enjoying spending time with her two older children

Also in attendance at the event were George and Charlotte's young cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, who the cheeky Prince and Princess had had a lot of fun with the day before on the balcony of Buckingham palace. Autumn Phillips, who was dressed just as casually on Sunday in a jeans and plain white T-shirt, appeared to have a very close relationship with Duchess Kate, and the pair chatted easily between themselves whilst looking after their group of young children.