See what Kate Middleton carries inside her Victoria Beckham mum handbag The Duchess of Cambridge was at the polo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Supermum Kate is always prepared! With three young children under the age of four, the Duchess of Cambridge knows just how to keep her brood entertained for long periods of time. Over the weekend, Kate was spotted attending a charity polo match in Gloucestershire with her son Prince George and her daughter Princess Charlotte, and photos from the day show just why her children were so interested in her Victoria Beckham tote bag.

George, four, and Charlotte, three, were seen peering into their mum's designer handbag, which also doubled up as their toy treasure chest! Inside was George's colourful slinky as well as his police toy kit, which included plastic handcuffs, a pair of guns and walkie-talkies. Doting mum Kate will have also packed snacks and bottles of water for her children, on what was a very sunny day at the Beaufort Polo Club, where Prince William was taking part in a charity polo match.

Prince George kept himself busy with a toy gun

Kate looked as glamorous as ever at the polo, nailing her off-duty look in a £39.99 summer dress by Zara, one of her favourite high-street designers. The casual striped blue midi number showed off her fabulous and athletic post-baby body. It was a new item for Kate, who has previously worn her elegant Victoria Beckham handbag at official outings; last year she was pictured carrying the white tote at Wimbledon.

The elegant handbag, made of textured white leather, comprises 90 per cent buffalo leather and ten per cent calf leather; it features an adjustable strap that can be removed, a canvas lining, and interior pockets. The all-purpose bag originally retailed for £995.

The Duchess enjoyed a day out with her children

Kate is not the only royal who is a fan of Victoria Beckham. Her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle wore a white cashmere jumper by the British fashion designer for her visit to Belfast in March. The knitted top, which Meghan famously donned for her engagement photographs, cost £690 and instantly sold out after Meghan wore it. The royals also appear to be good friends with the Beckhams; David and Victoria were invited to both William and Kate and Harry and Meghan's big days in 2011 and 2018, respectively.