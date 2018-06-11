The reason why Kylie Jenner has deleted all pictures of baby Stormi The new mum has said she will no longer share pictures of her baby on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has shocked fans by deleting all picture featuring her daughter's face from her Instagram feed. The drama started when the Keeping up with the Kardashians star shared a makeup-free selfie of herself with four-month-old Stormi, her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. She captioned it: "I spy with my little eye". But fans noticed something strange about the snap – most of the tot's face had been cropped out. Fans questioned her decision to crop Stormi out of the picture, with one asking, "Why hide the baby?" and another saying: "Imagine just cropping your child out?" In response to the criticism, Kylie hit back at one commenter, who had said: "she cut her baby out".

Kylie replied: "Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."

This has led fans to notice that the 20-year-old has deleted almost all pictures of Stormi from her Instagram page, which is followed by 109 million people. Previously, Kylie had shared several pictures of her adorable baby girl, documenting the first few months of Stormi's life. Now, only three photos of Stormi remain on her mother's profile: the very first picture fans were treated to, which announced her name as "Stormi Webster", and two others where the infant's face is obscured.

Kylie's bold statement has naturally caused fans to wonder what caused her drastic decision to remove her daughter from her Instagram feed.

This is not the first time Kylie has wanted to keep her daughter away from the spotlight. She chose not to share her pregnancy news with fans until after Stormi was born. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys," she wrote when she revealed the birth on Instagram in February. "I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

