Peter Andre reveals Amelia and Theo have learned Greek thanks to this clever trick The star has two children with wife Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre has YouTube to thank for his two youngest children, Amelia and Theo, learning his mother language, Greek. The star, who has become the latest celebrity to voice a character in Thomas & Friends, revealed that his children watch cartoon shows, including Thomas the Tank Engine, in Greek, and thanks to his clever trick, they now "speak Greek so much".

Speaking to HELLO!, to promote Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie, Peter, 45, who is voicing the character of Ace, explained that he started to play Amelia's favourite cartoons in Greek and he was surprised at how quickly she started learning new words. "They speak Greek so much – a lot of the words they say are Greek not English," he explained.

Peter pictured with son Theo and daughter Amelia

"It's bizarre! So then I started doing it with Thomas too, if you go on YouTube you can find it too. So now they're learning it in Greek, which is brilliant."

MORE: Peter Andre's new photo of son Theo is 'cuteness overload'

The father-of-four also spoke about his family dynamic, revealing that weekends at the family house are "a scene a scene out of Home Alone". "It's chaos," he reveals. "You know when they order pizza and one guy is running over the other on the stairs? It's a fun home. I'm strict in the week and at the weekends I'm lenient. At the weekend it's pancakes in the morning… there's always things going on."

Loading the player...

It's hard to think that fun-loving Peter could ever be stern at home, but the Mysterious Girl singer says he or Emily take it in turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop', and it keeps the children happy. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium. It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same."

RELATED: Peter Andre's daughter Amelia is all grown up as she learns to ride a bike – see the sweet video

Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie is in cinemas from 20th July. Book tickets now at thomasbwbamovie.co.uk