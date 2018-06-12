Binky Felstead shares sneak peek inside her delivery at Lindo Wing Find out what Binky had to say about going into labour with baby India

Binky Felstead has celebrated her daughter India's first birthday on Tuesday by sharing videos of herself in labour in the Lindo Wing – the very same place where Prince William and Kate welcomed their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte! The proud mum, who regularly shares snaps of her adorable baby daughter on Instagram, shared a clip of herself bouncing on a birthing ball as Josh 'JP' Patterson massages her shoulders and plays with her hair.

The former Made in Chelsea star captioned one video: "This time last year when Josh is clearly panicking & incredibly nervous (& irritating!) Just starting to feel my contractions... MY FACE!" In another video, Binky was lying in bed as JP stroked her hair, and wrote: "This time last year! Just arrived at hospital to be induced & whilst waiting for the inevitable... Josh was trying very hard to keep everything light and fun! Remember feeling SO nervous but beyond excited to meet our little girl. AAAAHHHHHHHHHH BEST FEELING EVER EVER!"

The mum-of-one revealed that little India had hit a milestone just before her first birthday by learning to crawl! In the video, Binky is encouraging her daughter to crawl as the tot giggled at her antics, and proudly captioned the video: "So this happened about an hour ago... SHE'S OFFICIALLY CRAWLING! And the week before her 1st Birthday! Now things are going to get interesting… fun & knackering! SUCH a proud mummy." Her followers were quick to praise the sweet video, with one writing: "Aw lovely! My little boy did his first crawl a week before his first birthday too, all the best ones do," while another added: "Aww good girl India. You must be so proud Binks."

