Jacqueline Jossa, 25, is counting down the days until she welcomes her second child with former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, and has delighted her fans on social media after revealing the gender of her baby. The former EastEnders star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share photos of her decorating the nursery, and teasing that she couldn’t wait to dress her daughter Ella, three, in matching outfits to her sibling. Jacqueline later posted a photo of her bump, writing next to it: "Baby girl, I am so excited to meet you!"

Doting mum Jacqueline is just as excited for her little girl to become a big sister. The star paid tribute to Ella on Instagram earlier in the week, writing next to a photo of her: "As she lays next to me (once in a while I just want to embrace and enjoy how little she still is! Even though she’s such a big girl now and sleeps on her own bed) I miss her when she sleeps, her smile is so amazing! She lights up my world and she is going to be the best big sister in the world!!"

Jacqueline and Dan welcomed Ella in February 2015, and officially tied the knot last summer. Speaking recently to New! magazine, the soap star said she wasn't planning on having any more children in the near future. "Oh God, no!" she replied. "I want to get back into work, so I can't be having any more babies. I haven't got time for that, no."

Jacqueline shares daughter Ella with husband Dan Osborne

Last week, Jacqueline showcased her growing baby bump on the red carpet of the British Soap Awards. Arriving alone to the event, the star looked lovely in a navy blue dress with a lace bodice, which was accessorised with a simple bangle and her wedding ring. That night Jacqueline and her former castmate - Max Branning actor Jake Wood – made history after becoming the first ever winners to share a prize with another soap. Both shows were awarded the Best Scene prize, and EastEnders won for Lauren and Abi Branning's rooftop fall.