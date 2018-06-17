Emma Willis reveals her son Ace wants to be a fashion designer – check out his talents Emma shares three children with husband Matt Willis

Emma Willis has one very talented little boy! With a TV presenter as a mum and a musician as a dad, there is no wonder that Ace is so creative! Doting mum Emma revealed on social media that her six-year-old son wants to be a fashion designer, and shared a picture of his artwork of a lady wearing a prom dress. Taking to Instagram, the Voice UK host proudly wrote besides it: "My son wants to be a fashion designer. He's six." Comments soon came in praising little Ace's work, with one writing: "Wow! That's impressive. My son is six, he would never be able to draw like this," while another encouraged: "Tell him I'd buy it!" A third added: "Love it! My seven-year-old daughter wants to be an engineer."

Ace is Emma and Matt Willis' only son. The celebrity couple also share daughters Isabelle, eight, and Trixie, two. Emma previously revealed that she was inspired by her own mum to have three children to mirror her own family growing up. She told Loose Women when talking about her decision to have a third child: "It was all lovely. We were sleeping again. They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number. But then I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

The TV star has also credited being a mum for helping her gain confidence. Talking to Cosmopolitan, Emma said: "When you've had kids it gives you confidence – you think, 'I'm a mum. I'm not scared. If I can raise a human being, I can do this.'" Ensuring that they make time for just the two of them, Emma and Matt – who have been married since 2008 – often enjoy spontaneous date nights. Recently, they enjoyed a night off from parenting duties to go and see The Streets perform in London. Documenting their time on Instagram, Emma shared a video of Matt letting his hair down as he showed off his dance moves at the gig. "Now that, was a grrreat date night…" the star captioned the footage.

