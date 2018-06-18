Ali Astall shows off her blossoming baby bump during solo outing Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly announced they were expecting their first child back in March

Ali Astall was spotted sporting a blossoming baby bump while out and about in Richmond on Saturday. The new mum-to-be, who is expecting her first child with husband Declan Donnelly, was dressed in a casual khaki jacket and jeans which she accessorised with sunglasses and a pair of Gucci loafers. The talent manager confirmed that she was pregnant back in Marc. with Dec tweeting: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it."

Ali was spotted in Richmond

The Saturday Night Takeaway star also tweeted his excitement about becoming a new dad on Father's Day on Sunday, writing: "Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there to all the dads that have passed and of course, all of the Dads to be! Have a great day." Ali spoke about expecting her first child while attending the BAFTA TV Awards back in May, telling the Mirror: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it – we can't wait."

The mum-to-be was spotted in London on the same weekend that it was revealed that Dec's showbiz partner, Ant McPartlin, has begun dating his personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett. His ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, tweeted about the revelation with two broken heart emojis, and revealed that she had counted Anne-Marie as a friend before the news, and confirmed that Ant hadn't informed her that he was seeing someone new. She also thanked Sky presenter Simon Thomas, who recently tragically lost his wife, for his support, writing: "Thank-you for your kind words. Very sorry for your loss."

