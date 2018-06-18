Rebecca Adlington shows off adorable daughter on third birthday The Olympic swimmer shares her little girl, Summer, with ex-husband Harry Needs

Rebecca Adlington has celebrated her daughter Summer's third birthday by sharing some sweet pictures with fans. The retired Olympic swimmer took to Instagram last week to mark her daughter's big day. "I can't believe this little one is 3 today. Where has the time gone!!??" she wrote alongside a series of adorable snaps of Summer.

Rebecca, 29, continued: "I'm hoping this is the end to terrible 2's though. I've realised as a parent each phase comes with different challenges and we've certainly had ours. But at the same time I've seen her grow into such an independent loving joyful person. She makes me laugh every single day."

Little Summer turned three last week

Little Summer, who turned three on 8 June, enjoyed a birthday party complete with unicorn and rainbow face paint. Rebecca also shared pictures from the party with her Instagram followers, with the caption: "Birthday party time!!! Such a lovely weekend celebrating Summer's birthday. Thank you so much to everyone who made it special. She's a very lucky girl!" Naturally, fans went wild over the sweet pictures, with one commenting, "That face paint rocks! Happy birthday Summer," and another adding: "She's a little doll."

Also present at the birthday party was Summer's dad, Harry Needs. Rebecca and Harry split in March 2016, after 18 months of marriage. On Summer's special day, doting dad Harry also wrote a heartfelt message on social media, saying: "I can't even begin to express how proud and in love I am."

Becky shares her daughter with her ex-husband Harry Needs

Father's Day gave Rebecca yet more reason to celebrate, as she paid a sweet tribute to her ex-husband. "@harryneeds from the minute our little monkey was born she's had you wrapped round her finger! It was definitely love at first sight and it's been amazing for me to watch your guys bond grow more every day," she wrote. The Olympic Gold medallist also sang her own father's praises by describing him as "the man I have looked up to so much in my life".