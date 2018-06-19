Is Cristiano Ronaldo about to welcome his fifth child? The footballer's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez welcomed their daughter seven months ago

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has sparked rumours that she is pregnant again, just seven months after giving birth to the couple's daughter Alana Martina. The stunning model, 24, stepped out for Fashion Week at Gran Canaria wearing a black mesh top and a lime green pencil skirt. A video posted on a Cristiano Ronaldo fan page showed Georgina strutting her stuff, and while she looked incredibly svelte, some Instagram followers questioned whether she is expecting.

They left comments, asking whether she is pregnant as well as stating that she definitely looks it. Georgina appeared to have a slightly rounder figure and in her own Instagram post, she tactfully covered her stomach with her arm as she posed on the front row.

Georgina Rodriguez gave birth seven months ago

If the Spanish model is indeed expecting, it would be delightful news for Cristiano and his family. The Portuguese sports star, who is the proud dad of four, has previously said he would like to have seven children. His eldest child, eight-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who he affectionately calls Cristianinho, appears to be the driving force behind his decision.

Last year Portuguese paper Correio da Manha quoted Cristiano as saying: "Cristianinho is very happy. He's doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that's good." The star then went on to say he was "enjoying the moment" with his children and was ruling nothing out when it comes to having more babies.

Cristiano, 33, became a father for the fourth time last November when Georgina gave birth to their daughter. The footballer also has an eight-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and one-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, all of whom were welcomed via a surrogate. Cristiano has always protected the identity of his surrogate.

Speaking to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! after the birth of Alana Martina last year, Georgina said: "It has definitely brought us closer. We're happier together than ever. The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."