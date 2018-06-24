Helen Flanagan gives birth to a baby girl – find out the sweet name The Coronation Street star is now a doting mum to two little girls!

A big congratulations to Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair on the birth of their second daughter! The proud parents announced the happy news on their Instagram accounts on Saturday, revealing that Helen had given birth on Friday to a baby girl called Delilah Ruby. Helen, 27, shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Scott with their newborn shortly after her arrival, and wrote in the caption that she had a "very quick labour". She said: "Our beautiful precious daughter Delilah Ruby Sinclair was born yesterday on the 22nd of June at 5.18pm weighing 6lbs 15oz I had a very quick labour, a water birth with just gas and air, absolutely besotted so in love."

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair with their gorgeous baby daughter

Helen continued to thank the staff at Queen Elizabeth hospital in Glasgow, where she had given birth. "Feel so blessed to have our healthy baby girl and I feel good after my labour xxx Thank you to all the amazing midwives at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Glasgow for everything," she said. The Coronation Street star also shared a sweet photo of her two-year-old daughter Matilda holding her new baby sister. "So lucky. Matilda was very quiet in the hospital," she captioned the picture. Scott also shared photos from the hospital, including one of him kissing Delilah's forehead while holding her, and another of him leaving the hospital with his baby in a pink baby carrier.

Friends were quick to send their congratulations to the family, including many of Helen's Coronation Street co-stars. Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Eva Price on the ITV soap, wrote: "Oh my God!! Amazing! So beautiful. Well done gorgeous momma. Huge congratulations." Jennie McAlpine – who is expecting her second baby – simply commented "beautiful" with a series of love heart emojis, while Katie McGlynn, who plays Sinead Tinker, told them: "Congrats to you both."

Matilda is such a proud big sister!

It's been an extra special year for Helen and Scott, who got engaged in May during a magical trip to Disneyland Paris with Matilda. Scott shared the happy news with his fans on social media shortly after he popped the question, posting a photo of himself down on one knee with the iconic castle in the background. "She said YES!" he wrote, adding a ring emoji.

Scott is now the doting dad of two little girls

Helen has previously credited becoming a mother with helping her to cope with her bipolar disorder, after spiralling into a deep depression in 2012. "Matilda inspires me to be the best person I can be," she told The Sun. "I feel like I've massively matured now I've got Matilda. It's definitely changed me for the better and made me happy, because I feel that it's given me a reason, everything gets put into perspective."