Jacqueline Jossa welcomes second baby with Dan Osborne The former EastEnders star gave birth to her little girl on Monday

Congratulations to Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osborne! The couple became the proud parents to a little girl on Monday, The Sun reports. Sources close to the actress confirmed that the baby arrived in the morning, just one day after Jacqueline, 25, and Dan, 26, marked their first wedding anniversary. Personal trainer Dan was enjoying a stag party in Las Vegas last week, but made sure he was back in the UK for the birth.

The couple have been working on their marital problems after their shock split in May, which happened just ten months after their wedding. Dan temporarily moved out of their family home, but he appears to be back living with the family. The former TOWIE star and Jacqueline also have a three-year-old daughter Ella.

The couple have just celebrated their first wedding anniversary

Earlier this month, the doting mum teased fans by posting a photo with a newborn baby, leading many of her Instagram followers to believe she had given birth. "How wild! There is a baby pretty much this size in my tummy!! Doesn't look like she could actually fit in there does it!! Soooo unreal!! Baby Milan is going to have a little best friend soon! Lovely day today with @paige_hawthorne and the girlies," she wrote, showing off her friend's newborn baby.

MORE: Do you know what's really in your sunscreen?

Celebrities and their blossoming baby bumps:

Loading the player...

Jacqueline had previously confirmed that she was expecting another girl. She shared photos of the baby's nursery and revealed that she couldn't wait to dress her daughter Ella in matching outfits to her sibling. Jacqueline later posted a photo of her bump, writing next to it: "Baby girl, I am so excited to meet you!"

MORE: 5 royal family members who have tattoos

Jacqueline and Dan welcomed Ella in February 2015, and officially tied the knot last summer. Speaking recently to New! magazine, the soap star said she wasn't planning on having any more children in the near future. "Oh God, no!" she replied. "I want to get back into work, so I can't be having any more babies. I haven't got time for that, no."