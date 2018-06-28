Fearne Cotton reveals exciting baby-related news The TV presenter is a doting mum to son Rex and daughter Honey

Fearne Cotton often shares snippets of her family life on social media, including sweet and relatable parenting stories. And now, the doting mum-of-two has put her knowledge and creative skills together to write a brand new children's book. Having already released the popular Yoga Babies story, Fearne has used the same characters to pen a new novel called Hungry Babies, which aims to help parents with fussy eaters. Fearne announced the news on her Instagram account on Thursday, telling them she was "very excited" to tell them all about it. Sharing a photograph of herself proudly holding her new book, she wrote: "Very excited to introduce you to #HungryBabies! My new children’s picture book starring the same set of kids from #YogaBabies as they go through the many perils of messy and sometimes fussy meal times."

Fearne Cotton is releasing a new children's book

MORE: Fearne Cotton shares a peak inside daughter Honey's beautiful bedroom

"I hope it brings lots of joy to you and your little ones and makes eating a little more fun on those tricky days. The book is out in September, but if you pre-order it now you could get your hands on a special signed book plate… More info by clicking the link in my bio. Enjoy!," she said. Fearne's famous friends including Holly Willoughby were quick to share their support by liking the photo, while fellow parents were excited to get their hands on a copy. "Pre-ordered," one wrote, while another said: "This looks wonderful. Congratulations!" A third added: "A know a little boy who will be so pleased about this news!!! Yoga Babies is a firm favourite in our house!"

The TV presenter is a doting mum to two children

MORE: Fearne Cotton shares photo of children at Ronnie Wood's twins birthday party

Fearne's new book is out on 6 September and is available to pre-order on Amazon. Talking about her own experiences with cooking for her children Rex, four, and Honey, two, she said: "Being a mother you realise how fussy or strange kids can be around food. My two have very specific favourite and dislikes and it can be challenging at meal times." The star added that her kitchen floor often looks like Glastonbury Festival and that while her son is "very good" at trying out new foods, her daughter "takes a little more work." The book aims to encourage children reading it to try out new foods, but to reassure that it is okay when mealtimes don't go to plan.